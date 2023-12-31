WATCH: Bears LB T.J. Edwards makes diving interception to shut down Falcons

The hometown kid continues to show out for his city.

Bears linebacker T.J. Edwards is part of an elite group of linebackers, with he himself being the best player of the group. He’s been instinctual and aggressive in his play, and he’s had a nose for the football. That tendency proved to be true once again in the first half of Week 17’s game against the Falcons.

With Atlanta shifting into the two-minute offense to try and steal a score before the end of the first half, Edwards read quarterback Taylor Heinicke’s eyes and bounded toward his intended target, diving for the thrown ball and securing an athletic interception.

The offense was not able to capitalize off the tremendous play — ending in a missed 55-yard field goal from Cairo Santos — but the pick shaved time off the clock and caused the Falcons to go scoreless in their endeavor to get some points before halftime.

