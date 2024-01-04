WATCH: Bears HC Matt Eberflus tells Montez Sweat, Jaylon Johnson they’ve made the Pro Bowl

Defensive end Montez Sweat and cornerback Jaylon Johnson will represent the Chicago Bears in the 2024 Pro Bowl. It’s the first Pro Bowl for both Sweat and Johnson, who have been integral pieces of this dominant Bears defense.

Sweat, acquired in a trade with the Washington Commanders, has a career-high 12.5 sacks in 17 games, which ranks third in the NFC. He leads both the Bears (6.0) and Commanders (6.5) in sacks this season. No player has ever accomplished the feat in NFL history, and he’s just one game away.

Johnson, in the final year of his rookie deal, has had a career year with the Bears. He’s established himself as one of the NFL’s best cover corners, and he also has a career-high four interceptions, tied for the team best. He also has recorded 36 tackles and 10 pass breakups.

The Bears Twitter account released a video of head coach Matt Eberflus delivering the good news to Sweat and Johnson.

Give 'em the good news, Coach! pic.twitter.com/8IZ5bchNdL — Chicago Bears (@ChicagoBears) January 4, 2024

Sweat signed a massive four-year contract extension worth $98 million shortly after he was traded to Chicago. Now, Sweat is locked down through 2027.

Meanwhile, Johnson remains unsigned in the final year of his rookie deal. But watching how general manager Ryan Poles was hugging Johnson when the news was delivered, you can’t help but wonder if signing Johnson is a top priority this offseason.

