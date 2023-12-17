WATCH: Bears DB Eddie Jackson gets interception vs. Browns

It was only a matter of time until Chicago Bears safety Eddie Jackson got himself an interception this season, and it came at the perfect time against the Cleveland Browns. The Browns were backed up in their own territory when quarterback Joe Flacco threw a duck while under pressure that landed right in the hands of Jackson. The veteran defensive back set up his blockers and took the ball all the way down to the one-yard line.

Jackson nearly had his first defensive touchdown since the 2020 season but was stopped just short. Fortunately, the Bears were able to convert after a stressful goal line series, culminating with a touchdown from Justin Fields to Cole Kmet to take the 7-0 lead. Cleveland responded, however, to tie things up at 7-7 near the end of the first half.

Story originally appeared on Bears Wire