Watch bear cub run to its mom after officers help free it from dumpster in Colorado

A baby bear ran to its mom after officers helped free it from a dumpster in Colorado, a video shows.

The cub was spotted in a massive garbage container with no way out in Roxborough Park, McClatchy News previously reported.

So a Colorado Parks and Wildlife officer and a deputy Lee Jazombek with the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office had to get creative to help the cub out. Video footage released from the deputy’s body camera on Aug. 3 shows how they saved the animal.

First, a truck backed up to the dumpster so the officers could see the bear inside of it. The video shows the mother bear standing nearby.

The bear is heard crying as the officers figure out how to get it out.

Then the officers notice a piece of chain-link fence near the dumpster, so Jazombek pulls it over and props it up inside the dumpster for the cub to use as a ramp up. He also places a wood beam on the outside of the garbage bin.

“We gave you a way out, buddy,” Jazombek is heard saying as they drive off in the back of the truck.

Moments after, the cub climbs out the dumpster and darts into the woods before reuniting with its mom.

“It was so sad seeing the cub in there,” Jazombek said in the video.

Jazombek reminded the public to bring trash-cans in after pick-up day so any food smell left inside doesn’t attract bears.

Roxborough Park is about 30 miles south of downtown Denver.

What to do if you see a bear

Bear attacks in the U.S. are rare, according to the National Park Service. In most attacks, bears are trying to defend their food, cubs or space.

There are steps people can take to help prevent a bear encounter from becoming a bear attack.

Identify yourself: Talk calmly and slowly wave your arms. This can help the bear realize you’re a human and nonthreatening.

Stay calm: Bears usually don’t want to attack; they want to be left alone. Talk slowly and with a low voice to the bear.

Don’t scream: Screaming could trigger an attack.

Pick up small children: Don’t let kids run away from the bear. It could think they’re small prey.

Hike in groups: A group is noisier and smellier, the National Park Service said. Bears like to keep their distance from groups of people.

Make yourself look big: Move to higher ground and stand tall. Don’t make any sudden movements.

Don’t drop your bag: A bag on your back can keep a bear from accessing food, and it can provide protection.

Walk away slowly: Move sideways so you appear less threatening to the bear. This also lets you keep an eye out.

Again, don’t run: Bears will chase you, just like a dog would.

Don’t climb trees: Grizzlies and black bears can also climb.

