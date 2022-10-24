Watch: BBC presenter admits her 'gleeful' reaction to Tory leadership race 'probably breaks terrible impartiality rules'

Gareth Davies
·2 min read
Martine Croxall was leading the broadcaster's review of the papers, and laughed along with a journalist mocking Boris Johnson - BBC
A BBC presenter admitted on air that she is "probably breaking some terrible impartiality rule" after "gleefully" reacting to the news Boris Johnson had pulled out of the Tory leadership race.

Martine Croxall was leading the broadcaster's review of the papers with The Telegraph's Chief Political Correspondent Camilla Turner and fellow journalist Tony Grew.

The anchor opened the show by asking: "Am I allowed to be this gleeful? Well I am!", which led to some viewers claiming they had complained to Ofcom about the programme.

Viewers claimed this breached the BBC's impartiality rules.

The broadcaster's strict memo to staff reads: "The BBC is committed to achieving due impartiality in all its output. This commitment is fundamental to our reputation, our values and the trust of audiences.

"The term ‘due’ means that the impartiality must be adequate and appropriate to the output, taking account of the subject and nature of the content, the likely audience expectation and any signposting that may influence that expectation."

It adds that "due impartiality usually involves more than a simple matter of ‘balance’ between opposing viewpoints", but says "it does not require absolute neutrality on every issue or detachment from fundamental democratic principles, such as the right to vote, freedom of expression and the rule of law".

And later, Ms Croxall even addressed her on-air conduct, admitting she was probably breaching her employers' rules.

In reaction to Mr Grew's mocking of Boris Johnson, the presenter had to interrupt, apologising for laughing.

She then said: "I shouldn't probably [laugh].

"I'm probably breaking some terrible due impartiality rule by giggling."

The BBC has been approached for comment.

