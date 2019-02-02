How to Watch Barcelona vs. Valencia: Live Stream, TV Channel, Time

Barcelona will host Valencia at Camp Nou on Saturday, Feb. 2.

Barca defeated Girona 2–0 in their most recent La Liga match after an early score by Nelson Semedo and a follow up from Lionel Messi at the 68-minute mark. Barcelona also beat Sevilla to make it to the Copa del Ray semifinal, where they will face Real Madrid for another Clasico.

Valencia beat Villareal 3–0 in their latest La Liga match. Mouctar Diakhaby started things off with a goal just four minutes in. Denis Cheryshev and Rodrigo capped off the win for Valencia.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

How to watch the match:

Time: 12:30 p.m. ET

TV channel: beIN SPORTS USA

Live stream: Watch live on fuboTV. Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.

SI TV is also now available on fuboTV. Watch Planet Futbol TV, SI’s soccer show starring Grant Wahl and Luis Miguel Echegaray, weekly on Fubo TVor anytime, anywhere here.