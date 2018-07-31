How to Watch Barcelona vs. Roma: ICC Live Stream, TV Channel, Time

The International Champions Cup will head to the Dallas Cowboys' home on Tuesday night as Barcelona takes on AS Roma at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

Neither Lionel Messi nor Luis Suarez will be in attendance for Barcelona, with each player still recovering from the World Cup. In the pair's absence, Barcelona beat Tottenham in penalites to open play at the ICC. It turns its attention to Roma days after pipping the Serie A power to the signing of Brazilian winger Malcom.

Roma, which ousted Barcelona from last season's Champions League in stunning fashion, will look to bounce back from a disappointing opener at the ICC, falling 4-1 to Tottenham

Here's how you can watch the match:

Time: 10:05 p.m. ET

TV Channel: ESPN, ESPN Deportes

Live Stream: You can stream the match via ESPN+ or the WatchESPN app.