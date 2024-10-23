How to watch Barcelona vs Bayern Munich: TV channel and live stream for Champions League today

Barcelona and Bayern Munich both need to pick up the pace as they meet in a huge Champions League showdown.

Two of Europe’s heavyweights go head-to-head in Spain tonight, in what could prove to be a crucial clash come the end of the league phase.

Barcelona lost their opening of the European campaign to Monaco and Bayern were beaten last time out by Aston Villa, leaving both clubs with work to do if they are to secure the top-eight finish needed to secure a place in the last-16.

This is a fixture Bayern have dominated in recent seasons, winning the past six meetings and scoring 22 goals in the process, but Barcelona boss Hansi Flick will be desperate to get one over his former club.

Where to watch Barcelona vs Bayern Munich

TV channel: In the UK, the game will be televised live on TNT Sports 4, with coverage beginning after the conclusion of Celtic’s trip to Europa League holders Atalanta in the early kick-off window.

Live stream: TNT Sports subscribers can also catch the contest live online via the Discovery+ app and website.

Live blog: You can follow all the action on matchday via Standard Sport’s live blog.