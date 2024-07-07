WATCH: Barcelona teammates Ronald Araujo and Raphinha clash during Copa America showdown

Overnight, Uruguay and Brazil contested the fourth and final Copa America quarter-final clash, and it’s safe to say that club allegiances were cast aside for this one. That was especially the case for Ronald Araujo and Raphinha, who were involved in a heated moment during the first half in Las Vegas.

Araujo barged into the back of soon-to-be Real Madrid forward Endrick Felipe, and Raphinha backed up his international teammate by pushing the Uruguayan defender over. For Barcelona supporters, it was a fascinating watch.

Raphinha and Araujo 💀pic.twitter.com/bb8GsGEuPY — Reshad Rahman (@ReshadFCB) July 7, 2024

Neither player was cautioned for the altercation, although it was Araujo that had the last laugh, despite being forced off with a serious-looking injury soon after the incident with Raphinha. 10-man Uruguay managed to secure a 4-2 victory on penalties, thus booking their place in the Copa America semi-finals, where they will face Colombia.

It could be an awkward moment when Araujo and Raphinha re-unite at Barcelona later this summer, although they may not meet at all if one (or both) are sold – they’ve each been linked with moves away during the ongoing transfer window.