Watch the Barbie movie for $4 this Sunday on National Cinema Day. Here’s where to go
Considering a Sunday Matinee this weekend?
Well, you’re in luck. Select movie theaters in Sacramento will be participating in the second annual National Cinema Day and tickets will only be $4.
The Cinema Foundation, a nonprofit whose mission is to expand the cinema industry, announced the return of National Cinema Day on Monday. More than 3,000 theater locations across the nation will be participating in the one-day event, according to the news release.
AMC and Regal movie locations will also be discounting concession stand snacks. A small fountain drink and popcorn combo will be $5 plus tax at AMC movie theaters, but at Regal you can purchase it for $4 plus tax.
Box office tickets will be no more than $4 for all watching formats which includes: Dolby Cinema, IMAX, and 4D movie experiences.
Here are the theaters in Sacramento who are participating:
Sacramento area movie theater deals
Select AMC and Regal movie theaters are participating in Sunday’s National Cinema Day. Below is a list of some theaters in the area that will be participating in the one day $4 movie ticket deal. You can also search for move theaters in your area by typing in your city in the National Cinema Day website.
Cinemark Century DOCO and XD
Address: 1015 4th St., Sacramento
Century Arden 14 and XD
Address: 1590 Ethan Way., Sacramento
Regal Natomas Marketplace
Address: 3561 Truxel Road, Sacramento
Regal Delta Shores 14 & IMAX
Address: 8136 Delta Shores Circle, Sacramento
Century 16 Greenback Lane & XD
Address: 6233 Garfiels Ave., Sacramento
UA Olympys Pointe 12
Address: 520 N Sunrise Ave., Roseville
Regal El Dorado Hills Stadium 14 & IMAX
Address: 2102 Vine St., El Dorado Hills
What do you want to know about life in Sacramento? Ask our service journalism team your top-of-mind questions in the module below or email servicejournalists@sacbee.com.