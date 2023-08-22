Watch the Barbie movie for $4 this Sunday on National Cinema Day. Here’s where to go

Considering a Sunday Matinee this weekend?

Well, you’re in luck. Select movie theaters in Sacramento will be participating in the second annual National Cinema Day and tickets will only be $4.

The Cinema Foundation, a nonprofit whose mission is to expand the cinema industry, announced the return of National Cinema Day on Monday. More than 3,000 theater locations across the nation will be participating in the one-day event, according to the news release.

AMC and Regal movie locations will also be discounting concession stand snacks. A small fountain drink and popcorn combo will be $5 plus tax at AMC movie theaters, but at Regal you can purchase it for $4 plus tax.

Box office tickets will be no more than $4 for all watching formats which includes: Dolby Cinema, IMAX, and 4D movie experiences.

Here are the theaters in Sacramento who are participating:

Sacramento area movie theater deals

Select AMC and Regal movie theaters are participating in Sunday’s National Cinema Day. Below is a list of some theaters in the area that will be participating in the one day $4 movie ticket deal. You can also search for move theaters in your area by typing in your city in the National Cinema Day website.

Cinemark Century DOCO and XD

Address: 1015 4th St., Sacramento

Century Arden 14 and XD

Address: 1590 Ethan Way., Sacramento

Regal Natomas Marketplace

Address: 3561 Truxel Road, Sacramento

Regal Delta Shores 14 & IMAX

Address: 8136 Delta Shores Circle, Sacramento

Century 16 Greenback Lane & XD

Address: 6233 Garfiels Ave., Sacramento

UA Olympys Pointe 12

Address: 520 N Sunrise Ave., Roseville

Regal El Dorado Hills Stadium 14 & IMAX

Address: 2102 Vine St., El Dorado Hills

