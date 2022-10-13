How to Watch ‘Barbarian’: Is the Buzzworthy Horror Movie Streaming?

Every once in a while, a horror movie comes out of nowhere to become something you just “have to see” — at least, within the horror community. In 2021, it was James Wan’s “Malignant,” and now in 2022 it’s quickly becoming “Barbarian,” the 20th Century Studios horror film that has been building buzz in the weeks since it first hit theaters. Most of those raving about the movie say you want to know as little as possible going in, but how about where you can watch it? All your questions answered below.

Is “Barbarian” Streaming or in Theaters?

“Barbarian” is currently playing exclusively in theaters. The film opened on Sept. 9, and the only way to see it currently is by going to a movie theater.

So When Will “Barbarian” Be Streaming?

The film will be streaming on HBO Max on Oct. 25, and will likely be streaming on Hulu the same day as well.

Given the R-rating, it’s unclear if/when it will be streaming on Disney+, although the family friendly streaming service does now include a number of R-rated titles.

“Barbarian” will also be available to rent or purchase on Digital on Oct. 25.

Also Read:

‘Barbarian’ Star Justin Long Took Inspiration From ‘The Bachelor’ to Create One of Cinema’s Most Unforgettable ‘Douchebags’

What Is “Barbarian” About?

In the interest of keeping things spoiler-free we’re gonna go as bare bones as possible here, but the story follows a young woman who books a rental home while traveling to Detroit for a job interview. But when she shows up, she realizes the house has been double-booked and there’s a strange man already staying there. The film was written and directed by Zach Cregger.

Who Is in the “Barbarian” Cast?

Georgina Campbell stars alongside Bill Skarsgård, Justin Long, Matthew Patrick Davis, Richard Brake, Jaymes Butler and Kurt Braunohler.

Watch the Trailer