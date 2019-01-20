Watch: Baker Mayfield Disses Hue Jackson on FOX Pregame: 'Anything is Better Than Hue'

Baker Mayfield doesn't seem too interested in reconciling with former Browns head coach Hue Jackson. Cleveland's signal caller took another swipe at Jackson during an appearance on FOX's NFL pregame show on Sunday, saying, "anything is better than Hue."

Mayfield's comments came during a segment with Cooper Manning, as Mayfield made cupcakes with the oldest Manning brother.

Watch Mayfield's FOX appearance below:

Sunday wasn't the first occasion in which Mayfield took a swipe at Jackson. Mayfield criticized Jackson for joining the Bengals in November, then stared down his former head coach as he left the field at FirstEnergy Stadium in Cleveland in December.

Brown was fired by Cleveland on Oct. 29. He went 3–36 in three seasons with the Browns, including an 0–16 campaign in 2017. The Browns went 5–3 after Jackson was fired.

Mayfield threw for 3,725 yards and 27 touchdowns as a rookie. Cleveland finished the year 7–8–1, third in the AFC North.