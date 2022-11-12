Watch Baby Yoda befriend some soot sprites in Studio Ghibli and Lucasfilm's outrageously cute Disney+ short

This dream crossover is melting our hearts and our minds.

On Saturday, Studio Ghibli and Lucasfilm dropped a surprise collaboration on Disney+ in celebration of both the streaming platform's and its hit Star Wars series The Mandalorian's third anniversary. And yes, it is every bit as squeal-inducingly adorable as you'd expect.

The hand-drawn short, titled Zen - Grogu and Dust Bunnies, was directed by Ghibli's Katsuya Kondō and features Grogu (a.k.a. Baby Yoda) trying his little best to practice the Force only to be thwarted by a curious gaggle of soot sprites. (Ghibli fans will recognize the magical, sugar-star-loving creatures from 1988's My Neighbor Totoro and 2001's Spirited Away.)

Zen - Grogu and Dust Bunnies, a hand-drawn animated Original short by Studio Ghibli.



Grogu attempts to flee from the rambunctious dust bunnies — who are seriously throwing off his study session — but is eventually chased down by the sprites, who stack on top of each other to present him with… a huge flower (told you it was adorable). The move not only wins the heart of Grogu, but will likely win the hearts of everyone watching too. His new pals then happily float around him as Baby Yoda shows off his Force skills.

Zen - Grogu and Dust Bunnies, a hand-drawn animated Original short by Studio Ghibli. Disney+

Disney + 'Zen - Grogu and Dust Bunnies,' a hand-drawn animated original short from Studio Ghibli and Lucasfilm

In the lead up to the charming clip's release, Studio Ghibli hinted that a collaboration between the animation companies was on its way, tweeting a short video Thursday boasting their and Lucasfilm's logos playing back-to-back.

Baby Yoda

Disney +/ Lucasfilm Ltd. Grogu in 'The Mandalorian'

This isn't the first time Lucasfilm has teamed up with a Japanese animation studio for a fresh set of stories from a galaxy far, far away. They previously enlisted seven different companies to create a collection of shorts, Star Wars: Visions, last year.

Zen - Grogu and Dust Bunnies is streaming now on Disney+.

For interviews with the casts of Andor, Ahsoka, The Mandalorian, and Obi-Wan Kenobi, make sure to check out EW's new Star Wars podcast, Dagobah Dispatch.

