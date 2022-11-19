How to watch Australia vs Samoa for FREE: TV channel and start time for Rugby League World Cup final today

(Getty Images for RLWC)

Australia and Samoa will today compete for the Rugby League World Cup trophy.

A big crowd is expected in Manchester with the Aussies clear favourites to down a Samoa side that have justified their tag as pre-tournament dark horses.

Having been thumped by England in the group stage opener, they have come roaring back to edge the hosts in a dramatic semi-final.

But another very difficult tasks lies in wait with Australia dab hands at this stage of the competition, having won the Rugby League World Cup a record 11 times.

Here are all the details for tuning in...

How to watch Australia vs Samoa

TV channel: In the UK, Australia vs Samoa is being broadcast live free-to-air on BBC One, with coverage beginning at 3.30pm GMT ahead of a 4pm kick-off.

Live stream: Fans can also catch the action live online via the BBC Sport website or BBC iPlayer.