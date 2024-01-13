How to watch Australia vs India: TV channel and live stream for Asian Cup 2023 group game

Australia kick off their Asian Cup campaign this morning against India,

The Socceroos have been ranked as third-favourites to win the tournament in Qatar, in what would be their fifth tilt at the title.

The reached the final in 2011 but lost to Japan, and then made amends by claiming the trophy four years later, with Ange Postecoglou as head coach, by beating South Korea in the final.

The group B game kicks off at 11.30am UK time at the Ahmad bin Ali Stadium in Al Rayyan.

Here's how you can follow the entire tournament!

Where to watch Australia vs India

TV channel and live stream: In the UK, the whole Asian Cup 2023 tournament will be broadcast by TrillerTV, formerly FITE.

You can watch online via their website or app. The app can be cast from your phone to a compatible TV or with a compatible Smart TV through the Triller app.

The subscription channel costs £7.99 per month or £69.99 for a year. Both options come with a seven-day free trial. More details can be found here.