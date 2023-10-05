How to watch Austin City Limits Music Festival this weekend: Foo Fighters, Alanis Morissette, more
The Austin City Limits Music Festival kicks off Friday in Austin and runs through Sunday, featuring a diverse lineup of artists from Asleep at the Wheel to Yaya Bey. You don't have to be in Austin to catch much of the music festival. Hulu is streaming ACL fest to your TV and smart devices.
The streaming service will have two channels of live performances starting Friday afternoon, Oct. 6, with The Lumineers as the opening headliner. The music keeps playing Saturday, Oct. 7, with the Foo Fighters as headliner. Live performances end Sunday night, Oct. 8, with Mumford & Sons as the headlining act.
Many of the performing artists will also be at the second weekend of ACL fest (Oct. 13-15). Hulu will not be streaming those performances.
How to stream Austin City Limits Music Festival on Hulu
Fans can stream the event on Hulu. The streaming service can be watched on desktop web browsers, as well as apps on mobile devices and tablets, gaming consoles, smart TVs, and through set-top boxes and streaming sticks.
You need a subscription to watch the festival (see below). You will find the Austin City Limits Music Festival on the Hulu home screen or go to the search bar and type in "Austin City Limits."
The event is live and will not be available on demand afterwards.
How much does Hulu cost?
After a free trial month, the streaming platform costs $7.99 monthly for content with ads and $14.99 for no ads. Bundled with Disney+, the cost is $9.99 (ads). Bundled with Disney+ and ESPN+, the cost is $12.99 (ads), but starting Oct. 12 the price for this plan will increase to $14.99 monthly. The trio bundle without ads is currently $19.99 but will increase to $24.99 starting Oct. 12. Eligible students can get Hulu (with ads) for $1.99 monthly with the Hulu student discount.
Find more plans and prices on the Hulu website.
What is the 2023 Austin City Limits Music Festival lineup?
Here are the headliners and some of other artists performing throughout the festival. Not all will be seen on Hulu's livestream.
Friday, Oct. 6: The Lumineers, Asleep at the Wheel, Maggie Rogers, Lil Yachty, Portugal. The Man, and Brittany Spencer
Saturday, Oct. 7: Foo Fighters, Thirty Seconds to Mars, Alanis Morissette, Tove Lo, Tanya Tucker and Rina Sawayama.
Sunday, Oct. 8: Mumford & Sons, The Breeders, Morgan Wade, Hozier, Yeah Yeah Yeahs, Niall Horan and Suki Waterhouse.
Hulu's ACL fest streaming schedule for Friday, Oct. 6
Note: All times are subject to change. Hulu will be regularly updating its Austin City Limits Music Festival 2023 livestream schedule online.
Channel 1
2:05 p.m. ET/11:05 a.m. PT: Asleep at the Wheel
2:55 p.m. ET/11:55 a.m. PT: The National Parks
3:30 p.m. ET/12:30 p.m. PT: Nessa Barrett
4:20 p.m. ET/1:20 p.m. PT: Thee Sacred Souls
5:10 p.m. ET/2:10 p.m. PT: Lil Yachty
6:10 p.m. ET/3:10 p.m. PT: Breland
8:15 p.m. ET/5:15 p.m. PT: Portugal. The Man
9:15 p.m. ET/6:15 p.m. PT: The Revivalists
10:30 p.m. ET/7:30 p.m. PT: The Lumineers
Channel 2
2:05 p.m. ET/11:05 a.m. PT: Devon Gilfillian
2:45 p.m. ET/11:15 a.m. PT: The Altons
4:10 p.m. ET/1:10 p.m. PT: Abraham Alexander
5:10 p.m. ET/2:10 p.m. PT: Half∙Alive
6:10 p.m. ET/3:10 p.m. PT: Brittany Spencer
7:10 p.m. ET/4:10 p.m. PT: Maggie Rogers
8:20 p.m. ET/5:20 p.m. PT: Little Simz
9:30 p.m. ET/6:30 p.m. PT: The Teskey Brothers
10:40 p.m. ET/7:40 p.m. PT: Above & Beyond
Hulu's ACL fest streaming schedule for Saturday, Oct. 7
Channel 1
2:05 p.m. ET/11:05 a.m. PT: BigXthaPlug
3:00 p.m. ET/12:00 a.m. PT: Declan McKenna
4:15 p.m. ET/1:15 p.m. PT: Amaarae
5:05 p.m. ET/2:05 p.m. PT: Gus Dapperton
7:00 p.m. ET/4:00 p.m. PT: Ben Kweller
8:00 p.m. ET/5:00 p.m. PT: Noah Kahan
10:15 p.m. ET/7:15 p.m. PT: Thirty Seconds to Mars
11:20 p.m. ET/8:20 p.m. PT: Foo Fighters
Channel 2
2:05 p.m. ET/11:05 a.m. PT: Arya
3:00 p.m. ET/12:00 a.m. PT: Eddie Zuko
4:00 p.m. ET/1:00 p.m. PT: Yaya Bey
5:00 p.m. ET/2:00 p.m. PT: Mt. Joy
6:05 p.m. ET/3:05 p.m. PT: Poolside
7:05 p.m. ET/4:05 p.m. PT: Rina Sawayama
8:00 p.m. ET/5:00 p.m. PT: Bob Moses
9:05 p.m. ET/6:05 p.m. PT: Tanya Tucker
10:10 p.m. ET/7:10 p.m. PT: Alanis Morissette
11:15 p.m. ET/8:15 p.m. PT: Tove Lo
Hulu's ACL fest streaming schedule for Sunday, Oct. 8
Channel 1
2:05 p.m. ET/11:05 a.m. PT: Michigander
2:30 p.m. ET/11 a.m. PT: Becky Hill
3:20 p.m. ET/12:20 p.m. PT: Kevin Kaarl
4:00 p.m. ET/1:00 p.m. PT: Matt Maltese
5:15 p.m. ET/2:15 p.m. PT: Niall Horan
6:20 p.m. ET/3:20 p.m. PT: Suki Waterhouse
7:25 p.m. ET/4:25 p.m. PT: Yeah Yeah Yeahs
8:30 p.m. ET/5:30 p.m. PT: Hozier
10:45 p.m. ET/7:45 p.m. PT: Mumford & Sons
Channel 2
2:05 p.m. ET/11:05 a.m. PT: Madison Cunningham
2:35 p.m. ET/11:35 a.m. PT: Randall King
3:25 p.m. ET/12:25 p.m. PT: Dope Lemon
4:25 p.m. ET/1:25 p.m. PT: Mimi Webb
5:10 p.m. ET/2:10 p.m. PT: Morgan Wade
6:15 p.m. ET/3:15 p.m. PT: Ivan Cornejo
7:20 p.m. ET/4:20 p.m. PT: Tash Sultana
8:25 p.m. ET/5:25 p.m. PT: The Breeders
9:30 p.m. ET/6:30 p.m. PT: Cigarettes After Sex
