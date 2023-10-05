How to watch Austin City Limits Music Festival this weekend: Foo Fighters, Alanis Morissette, more

The Austin City Limits Music Festival kicks off Friday in Austin and runs through Sunday, featuring a diverse lineup of artists from Asleep at the Wheel to Yaya Bey. You don't have to be in Austin to catch much of the music festival. Hulu is streaming ACL fest to your TV and smart devices.

The streaming service will have two channels of live performances starting Friday afternoon, Oct. 6, with The Lumineers as the opening headliner. The music keeps playing Saturday, Oct. 7, with the Foo Fighters as headliner. Live performances end Sunday night, Oct. 8, with Mumford & Sons as the headlining act.

Many of the performing artists will also be at the second weekend of ACL fest (Oct. 13-15). Hulu will not be streaming those performances.

Festival attendees take photos in front of an art installation during day one of weekend two of Austin City Limits Music Festival on Oct. 14, 2022.

How to stream Austin City Limits Music Festival on Hulu

Fans can stream the event on Hulu. The streaming service can be watched on desktop web browsers, as well as apps on mobile devices and tablets, gaming consoles, smart TVs, and through set-top boxes and streaming sticks.

You need a subscription to watch the festival (see below). You will find the Austin City Limits Music Festival on the Hulu home screen or go to the search bar and type in "Austin City Limits."

The event is live and will not be available on demand afterwards.

How much does Hulu cost?

After a free trial month, the streaming platform costs $7.99 monthly for content with ads and $14.99 for no ads. Bundled with Disney+, the cost is $9.99 (ads). Bundled with Disney+ and ESPN+, the cost is $12.99 (ads), but starting Oct. 12 the price for this plan will increase to $14.99 monthly. The trio bundle without ads is currently $19.99 but will increase to $24.99 starting Oct. 12. Eligible students can get Hulu (with ads) for $1.99 monthly with the Hulu student discount.

Find more plans and prices on the Hulu website.

What is the 2023 Austin City Limits Music Festival lineup?

Here are the headliners and some of other artists performing throughout the festival. Not all will be seen on Hulu's livestream.

Friday, Oct. 6: The Lumineers, Asleep at the Wheel, Maggie Rogers, Lil Yachty, Portugal. The Man, and Brittany Spencer

Saturday, Oct. 7: Foo Fighters, Thirty Seconds to Mars, Alanis Morissette, Tove Lo, Tanya Tucker and Rina Sawayama.

Sunday, Oct. 8: Mumford & Sons, The Breeders, Morgan Wade, Hozier, Yeah Yeah Yeahs, Niall Horan and Suki Waterhouse.

Alanis Morissette performs with Lainey Wilson and Morgan Wade at the CMT Awards at the Moody Center on April 2, 2023, in Austin, Texas.

Hulu's ACL fest streaming schedule for Friday, Oct. 6

Note: All times are subject to change. Hulu will be regularly updating its Austin City Limits Music Festival 2023 livestream schedule online.

Channel 1

2:05 p.m. ET/11:05 a.m. PT: Asleep at the Wheel

2:55 p.m. ET/11:55 a.m. PT: The National Parks

3:30 p.m. ET/12:30 p.m. PT: Nessa Barrett

4:20 p.m. ET/1:20 p.m. PT: Thee Sacred Souls

5:10 p.m. ET/2:10 p.m. PT: Lil Yachty

6:10 p.m. ET/3:10 p.m. PT: Breland

8:15 p.m. ET/5:15 p.m. PT: Portugal. The Man

9:15 p.m. ET/6:15 p.m. PT: The Revivalists

10:30 p.m. ET/7:30 p.m. PT: The Lumineers

Channel 2

2:05 p.m. ET/11:05 a.m. PT: Devon Gilfillian

2:45 p.m. ET/11:15 a.m. PT: The Altons

4:10 p.m. ET/1:10 p.m. PT: Abraham Alexander

5:10 p.m. ET/2:10 p.m. PT: Half∙Alive

6:10 p.m. ET/3:10 p.m. PT: Brittany Spencer

7:10 p.m. ET/4:10 p.m. PT: Maggie Rogers

8:20 p.m. ET/5:20 p.m. PT: Little Simz

9:30 p.m. ET/6:30 p.m. PT: The Teskey Brothers

10:40 p.m. ET/7:40 p.m. PT: Above & Beyond

Brittney Spencer performs "Compassion" at Loretta Lynn's Friends Hometown Rising benefit concert for flood relief at the Grand Ole Opry in Nashville, Tenn., on Monday, Sept. 13, 2021.

Hulu's ACL fest streaming schedule for Saturday, Oct. 7

Channel 1

2:05 p.m. ET/11:05 a.m. PT: BigXthaPlug

3:00 p.m. ET/12:00 a.m. PT: Declan McKenna

4:15 p.m. ET/1:15 p.m. PT: Amaarae

5:05 p.m. ET/2:05 p.m. PT: Gus Dapperton

7:00 p.m. ET/4:00 p.m. PT: Ben Kweller

8:00 p.m. ET/5:00 p.m. PT: Noah Kahan

10:15 p.m. ET/7:15 p.m. PT: Thirty Seconds to Mars

11:20 p.m. ET/8:20 p.m. PT: Foo Fighters

Channel 2

2:05 p.m. ET/11:05 a.m. PT: Arya

3:00 p.m. ET/12:00 a.m. PT: Eddie Zuko

4:00 p.m. ET/1:00 p.m. PT: Yaya Bey

5:00 p.m. ET/2:00 p.m. PT: Mt. Joy

6:05 p.m. ET/3:05 p.m. PT: Poolside

7:05 p.m. ET/4:05 p.m. PT: Rina Sawayama

8:00 p.m. ET/5:00 p.m. PT: Bob Moses

9:05 p.m. ET/6:05 p.m. PT: Tanya Tucker

10:10 p.m. ET/7:10 p.m. PT: Alanis Morissette

11:15 p.m. ET/8:15 p.m. PT: Tove Lo

Foo Fighters performs at the Harley-Davidson Homecoming Festival celebrating the company's 120th anniversary on July 15, 2023 at Veterans Park in Milwaukee, Wis.

Hulu's ACL fest streaming schedule for Sunday, Oct. 8

Channel 1

2:05 p.m. ET/11:05 a.m. PT: Michigander

2:30 p.m. ET/11 a.m. PT: Becky Hill

3:20 p.m. ET/12:20 p.m. PT: Kevin Kaarl

4:00 p.m. ET/1:00 p.m. PT: Matt Maltese

5:15 p.m. ET/2:15 p.m. PT: Niall Horan

6:20 p.m. ET/3:20 p.m. PT: Suki Waterhouse

7:25 p.m. ET/4:25 p.m. PT: Yeah Yeah Yeahs

8:30 p.m. ET/5:30 p.m. PT: Hozier

10:45 p.m. ET/7:45 p.m. PT: Mumford & Sons

Channel 2

2:05 p.m. ET/11:05 a.m. PT: Madison Cunningham

2:35 p.m. ET/11:35 a.m. PT: Randall King

3:25 p.m. ET/12:25 p.m. PT: Dope Lemon

4:25 p.m. ET/1:25 p.m. PT: Mimi Webb

5:10 p.m. ET/2:10 p.m. PT: Morgan Wade

6:15 p.m. ET/3:15 p.m. PT: Ivan Cornejo

7:20 p.m. ET/4:20 p.m. PT: Tash Sultana

8:25 p.m. ET/5:25 p.m. PT: The Breeders

9:30 p.m. ET/6:30 p.m. PT: Cigarettes After Sex

