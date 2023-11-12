How to watch ATP Finals 2023: TV channel and live stream for season-ending tournament

The ATP Finals take centre stage in Turin as an exciting 2023 men's tennis season draws to a close.

The action begins on Sunday on the indoor hard courts at the Pala Alpitour as the top eight singles players are split into two groups and go head to head round-robin style, followed by two semi-finals and a high-profile final.

Fourth seed Jannik Sinner against sixth seed Stefanos Tsitsipas is the first match on the schedule on Sunday, followed by the start of defending champion Novak Djokovic's attempts to win an incredible seventh ATP Finals crown as he battles Danish eighth seed Holger Rune.

On Monday, world No2 Carlos Alcaraz kicks off his campaign against seventh seed Alexander Zverev, followed by an all-Russian showdown between Daniil Medvedev and Andrey Rublev.

How to watch ATP Finals 2023

TV channel: In the UK, this year's ATP Finals will be broadcast live on Amazon Prime Video.

Live stream: Subscribers to Amazon Prime will be able to watch every match live through the Amazon Prime Video app.