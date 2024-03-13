How to watch Atletico vs Inter: TV channel and live stream for Champions League today

Overturning a one-goal deficit at home to Inter Milan promises to be a far-from simple task for Atletico Madrid.

Los Rojiblancos welcome the Italians to the Spanish capital for tonight’s Champions League last-16 second leg.

Marko Arnautovic struck a late winner in the first meeting between the two to extend what has since become a 13-game winning streak for Inter.

Atletico have been far more inconsistent and lost away to Cadiz in LaLiga on the weekend.

The pressure is on Diego Simeone to conjure up a comeback with their Serie A-leading opponents the favourites to depart Madrid with a spot in the quarter-finals.

Where to watch Atletico vs Inter

TV channel: In the UK, the game will be televised live on TNT Sports 1, with coverage beginning at 7pm GMT before an 8pm kick-off.

Live stream: Subscribers can also catch the contest live online via the Discovery+ app and website.

Live blog: You can follow all the action on matchday via Standard Sport’s live blog.