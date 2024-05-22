How to watch Atalanta vs Bayer Leverkusen: TV channel and live stream for Europa League final today

How to watch Atalanta vs Bayer Leverkusen: TV channel and live stream for Europa League final today

Atalanta today meet the unbeaten Bayer Leverkusen in the Europa League Final.

The Italian side are out to deny Xabi Alonso and his side yet more greatness after they stormed to a first Bundesliga title in their history without losing a single game.

Destiny feels with the German champions but Atalanta caused the shock of the tournament by beating Liverpool in the quarter-finals.

It promises to be quite the atmosphere in Dublin as both teams look for European glory.

Here’s everything you need to know about where to watch the game.

Where to watch Atalanta vs Bayer Leverkusen

TV channel: In the UK, the game will be televised live on TNT Sports 1 and TNT Sports Ultimate. Coverage starts at 7pm BST ahead of an 8pm kick-off.

Live stream: Subscribers can also catch the contest live online via the Discovery+ app and website.

Live blog: You can follow all the action on matchday via Standard Sport’s live blog!