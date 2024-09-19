How to watch Atalanta vs Arsenal: TV channel and live stream for Champions League game today

Arsenal are tonight away at Atalanta as they begin their pursuit of a first Champions League trophy.

Mikel Arteta’s side will become the first English side to a play game in Europe’s elite competition on a Thursday night, with the tournament handed an exclusive week by UEFA in order to launch the new League Phase format.

The Italian side will no doubt present a stern test for the Gunners. Back in May, they thrashed previously unbeaten Bayer Leverkusen in the Europa League final and had knocked out Liverpool earlier in the season, so they certainly have the tools required to surprise Europe’s elite sides.

Here’s everything you need to know about where to watch the game.

Where to watch Atalanta vs Arsenal

TV channel: The game will be broadcast on TNT Sports 1. Coverage starts at 7pm BST ahead of an 8pm kick-off.

Live stream: Subscribers will be able to watch on a live stream via the Discovery+ app.

