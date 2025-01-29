How to watch Aston Villa vs Celtic: TV channel and live stream for Champions League today

Aston Villa host Celtic in a pivotal Champions League showdown (Getty Images)

It is a huge Champions League night to finish the league phase as Aston Villa host Celtic.

Unai Emery’s side sit ninth in the table, outside the crucial top eight on goal difference only, and it means they have work to do if they are to secure progression straight through to the last-16.

Villa know a win would given them a strong chance of a top-eight finish, though they would be relying on a slip-up from the likes of Atletico Madrid, AC Milan, Atalanta and Bayer Leverkusen.

Celtic are only a point behind Villa but sit 18th and so will almost certainly have to settle for a place in the knockout play-off round, which they have already wrapped up.

How to watch Aston Villa vs Celtic

TV channel: The game will be broadcast on TNT Sports 1 and TNT Sports Ultimate. Kick-off is scheduled for 8pm GMT.

Live stream: Subscribers will be able to watch on a live stream via the Discovery+ app.

