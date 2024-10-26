How to watch Aston Villa vs. AFC Bournemouth: Live stream EPL, TV channel info

Jun 1, 2024; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Official MLS soccer balls on the field before the match between Toronto FC and D.C. United at Audi Field. Mandatory Credit: Amber Searls-USA TODAY Sports

On Saturday, Aston Villa and AFC Bournemouth will meet in an exciting English Premier League matchup, which soccer fans in the U.S. will be available to stream live on the USA Network.

Entering the weekend, Aston Villa is sat fourth in the Premier League, in the final spot for automatic Champions League qualification.

Spanish manager Unai Emery is doing a masterful job once more in getting Villa to punch above its weight class and compete with the heavy-hitting big spenders atop the Premier League standings.

AFC Bournemouth, meanwhile, is sitting 11th in the Premier League with 11 points in eight matches and an even-zero goal differential.

How to watch Aston Villa vs. AFC Bournemouth

Game Date: Saturday, October 26, 2024

Game Time: 10:00 a.m. ET

Most recently, Aston Villa won its mid-week matchup against Serie A’s Bologna 2-0 in Champions League action behind goals from John McGinn and Colombian Jhon Duran, a 20-year-old phenom with an extremely bright future ahead. Prior to that, Villa defeated Fulham 3-1 in its last Premier League outing, with Jaden Philogene getting a red card in the match, leaving him suspended for Saturday’s game against Bournemouth.

The Cherries are coming off their best performance of the season, however, defeating Arsenal 2-0 thanks to goals by Ryan Christie and Justin Kluivert, leaving the club in great form heading into this important showdown with Aston Villa.

