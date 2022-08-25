Watch Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis Take on Viral Relationship Challenge: 'It Made Us Laugh'

Amethyst Tate
·2 min read
Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis Play Viral Relationship Challenge: ‘It Made Us Laugh’

Ashton Kutcher/Instagram Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis

Better late than never!

Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis finally did a couples questions challenge, which first went viral on TikTok back in 2020. The game requires both partners to close their eyes while they're asked questions like, "Who said I love you first?" or "Who has more clothes?"

The funny couple played in front of a group who could be heard laughing at their responses off-camera, posting the clip on Instagram Wednesday.

They found out that both agree Kutcher, 44, is officially the funny one, Kunis, 39, definitely has more clothes, and Kutcher works out more.

While Kunis eats healthier, according to the pair, they disagreed on who eats more.

RELATED: Mila Kunis and Demi Moore Star in Hilarious Commercial Together: "A Lot in Common"

Kutcher cheekily captioned the video, "Grandma and Grandpa hopped on a trend 3 months late. But it made us laugh."

Kunis, who starred with Kutcher in That '70s Show and whose most recent film role was in 2021's black comedy Breaking News in Yuba County, has previously spoken about her and and her husband's sense of humor.

"I think we're very comfortable with ourselves acting a fool at home, but maybe that comes from the idea of being comfortable in your own body, and in your own skin, and in your mind and not having a fear of making a fool of yourself," the actress said on the podcast Teach Me Something New.

Meanwhile, Kutcher is taking his comical chops back to the big screen in his latest film, Vengeance.

RELATED VIDEO: Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher Respond to Split Report with Hilarious Video

Kutcher discussed the movie during an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live! earlier this month with guest host David Alan Grier.

"It's about a New York podcaster that goes to southwest Texas to basically prove to everybody how dumb they are and he gets a lesson along the way," he said, adding that the film is "beautiful, but very funny."

After reading the script, Kutcher was impressed and agreed to join the project: "It was one of the best scripts I've read in like a decade because I think it captured exactly where America is right now."

Vengeance is currently in theaters.

