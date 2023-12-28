How to watch Arsenal vs West Ham: TV channel and live stream for Premier League today

First place in the Premier League table is within Arsenal's grasp when they host West Ham tonight.

The Gunners need to beat the Hammers at Emirates Stadium to leapfrog Liverpool and bag the crown of being top of the tree at the official halfway point of the campaign.

Mikel Arteta's team drew at Anfield last time out, whereas West Ham come into this one having beaten Manchester United.

A point will take David Moyes' men back above the Red Devils, who came from two down to beat Aston Villa on Boxing Day in a result which favoured Arsenal's title challenge.

Where to watch Arsenal vs West Ham

TV channel: In the UK, the game will be televised live on Amazon Prime Video. Kick-off comes at 8.15pm GMT.

Live stream: Subscribers can also catch the contest live online via the Amazon Prime Video app and website.

Live blog: You can follow all the action on matchday via Standard Sport’s live blog, with expert analysis from both Simon Collings and Malik Ouzia at the ground.