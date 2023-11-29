How to watch Arsenal vs RC Lens: TV channel and live stream for Champions League today

RC Lens pay a visit to Arsenal tonight looking to repeat their famous win from earlier in the Champions League group stage.

Only a draw is required for the Gunners to book their spot in the last-16 and all three points will guarantee their place atop Group B with a game to go.

Despite their defeat in France, Arsenal have held firm in a rollercoaster group that could see easily the remaining three teams go into the final matchday level on points.

Mikel Arteta has admitted he has a point to prove in Europe having largely failed to progress Arsenal deep into the various knockout stages he's reached in the Emirates Stadium dugout.

And winning the group would help bag a more favourable draw in the next stage.

Where to watch Arsenal vs Lens

TV channel: In the UK, the game will be televised live on TNT Sports 2, with coverage beginning at 7pm. Kick-off is set for 8pm GMT.

Live stream: Subscribers can also catch the contest live online via the Discovery+ app and website.

Live blog: You can follow all the action on matchday via Standard Sport’s live blog, with expert analysis from Simon Collings at the ground.