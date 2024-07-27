How to watch Arsenal vs Manchester United: TV channel and live stream for pre-season friendly tonight

Arsenal and Manchester United collide in a heavyweight pre-season showdown in the United States tonight.

SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles is the impressive venue for this blockbuster summer meeting between Premier League rivals who have made mixed starts to their respective warm-up campaigns so far.

Arsenal saw off third-tier Leyton Orient in an initial behind-closed-doors friendly held at their London Colney training base last weekend, then beginning their latest US tour missing several big names as a 1-1 draw with Bournemouth was followed by a 5-4 penalty shootout success in Carson, California on Wednesday night.

United, meanwhile, were bested by Norwegian side Rosenborg thanks to a last-gasp winner in Trondheim before bouncing back with an Amad Diallo-inspired 2-0 win over Scottish giants Rangers at Murrayfield on Saturday.

How to watch Arsenal vs Manchester United

TV channel and live stream: The official Arsenal website and app will have live coverage of the game, with a match pass costing £4.99.

Subscribers will also be able to watch the friendly live via MUTV. Kick-off is at 5pm local time and 1am BST in the early hours of Sunday morning.

Live blog: You won’t miss a kick on Saturday night with Standard Sport’s live match blog.