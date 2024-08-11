How to watch Arsenal vs Lyon: TV channel and live stream for pre-season friendly today

Arsenal today host Lyon in the Emirates Cup.

It is the final pre-season game of the summer for the Gunners, who returned to home comforts following their tour of the USA with a resounding 4-1 win over Bayer Leverkusen on Wednesday.

In less than one week, Mikel Arteta’s side begin their attempts to topple Manchester City at the top of the Premier League table come May when they host Wolves, with today’s game representing the final audition.

With almost all of the first-team squad available, it offers a glimpse into what may come this season.

Here’s everything you need to know about where to watch the game.

Where to watch Arsenal vs Lyon

TV channel and live stream: The game will be broadcast to subscribers on Arsenal’s official website.

LIVE coverage: Follow all the action with Standard Sport’s dedicated match blog! Matt Verri will be providing expert analysis from the ground!