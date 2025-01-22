How to watch Arsenal vs Dinamo Zagreb: TV channel and live stream for Champions League today

Focused: Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta (Getty Images)

Arsenal welcome Dinamo Zagreb in the Champions League tonight.

While the Gunners haven’t always thrilled in this competition thus far, they sit in a very healthy position.

Third in the Champions League table heading into the penultimate round of fixtures, two victories from their last two games would guarantee automatic qualification for the knockout stages.

Other results could mean even that is not necessary but Mikel Arteta’s side will be strong favourites to claim another three points this evening.

Here’s everything you need to know about where to watch the game.

How to watch Arsenal vs Dinamo Zagreb

TV channel: The game will be broadcast on TNT Sports 2 and TNT Sports Ultimate. Coverage starts at 7pm GMT ahead of an 8pm kick-off.

Live stream: Subscribers will be able to watch on a live stream via the Discovery+ app.

