How to watch Arsenal vs Chelsea FOR FREE: TV channel and live stream for Women's Super League today

The top sides in the WSL meet in north London (Getty Images)

Chelsea's unbeaten start to the Women's Super League season will come under major examination this afternoon as they travel to face Arsenal.

It will be close to a sell-out crowd at the Emirates Stadium for what should be a blockbuster derby, as the two top in the WSL go head-to-head in a match that will likely have a major say on the title race come the end of the season.

Chelsea have dropped just two points from their opening eight matches, away to Man City, while Arsenal's sole defeat came to Liverpool.

The Gunners are on a eight-match winning run across all competitions, and will move level on points with Chelsea at the top of the table should they deliver in front of their home fans.

Here's all you need to know about this afternoon's heavyweight clash at the Emirates...

Where to watch Arsenal vs Chelsea for free

TV channel: The game will be broadcast on BBC Two. Coverage starts at 12.15pm GMT ahead of a 12.30pm kick-off.

Live stream: The BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport website (both free with a subscription) will offer a live stream.