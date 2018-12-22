How to Watch Arsenal vs. Burnley: Live Stream, TV Channel, Game Time

Burnley will be looking for its first road win since September when the team travels to Emirates Stadium take on Arsenal on Saturday.

Arsenal saw its streak of 22 straight wins snapped last weekend with a 3–2 loss to Southampton. They were unbeaten in fourteen league games prior to that loss. The team is coming off of a 0–2 loss against Tottenham on Wednesday. Arseal is now undefeated in their last eight (nine if they beat Tottenham) games at the Emirates and have produced 17 goals in their home games this campaign, conceding just eight.

Burnley suffered a 1–0 loss against Tottenham last weekend despite holding the Spurs goalless for 90 minutes. The team has now earned just one point from their last five road games in the league and has failed to score a goal in four of their last five away from Turf Moor.

The Gunners are undefeated in their last 10 games against Burnley, their last draw coming back in 2009.

Here's how to watch the match:

Time: 7:30 a.m. ET

TV: NBCSN

Live Stream: Watch live on fuboTV.

SI TV is also now available on fuboTV. Watch Planet Futbol TV, SI’s soccer show starring Grant Wahl and Luis Miguel Echegaray, weekly on Fubo TV or anytime, anywhere here.