How to watch Arsenal vs Aston Villa: TV channel and live stream for Premier League game today

Arsenal are set to meet former manager Unai Emery in the Premier League (ES Composite)

Arsenal today meet Aston Villa in the Premier League.

While Liverpool remain in control of the title race as things stand, fresh hope has emerged for the Gunners in recent days.

They head into this weekend’s fixtures sitting only four points behind the Reds and Wednesday’s 2-1 north London derby win over fierce rivals Tottenham has lifted the mood somewhat.

Still, they are up against it when they host a Villa side in good form themselves who won 2-0 at the Emirates Stadium last season to deal a crushing blow to Arsenal’s title hopes.

Here’s everything you need to know about where to watch the game live this evening.

How to watch Arsenal vs Aston Villa

TV channel: Today’s game will be broadcast live in the UK on Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Ultra HDR. Coverage starts at 5pm GMT ahead of a 5:30pm kick-off.

Live stream: Subscribers will also be able to watch on a live stream online via the Sky Go app.

