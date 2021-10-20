Watch: Army Personnel Form Human Chain, Rescue People Stranded in Nainital Flood

Visuals of Army personnel rescuing people stranded in Nainital, Uttarakhand, amidst the incessant rain has been doing rounds on social media.

The visuals posted on Twitter show soldiers of the Indian Army forming a human chain on roads that are inundated in gushing water, in order to allow stranded people to be rescued.

The raging flood has damaged the houses, trees, and other infrastructures in the city.

Over 46 people have lost their lives in the state because of the heavy rains and flood, news agency ANI reported. The National Disaster Response Force and State Disaster Response Force also have been deployed to conduct relief operations in the state.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami after doing a survey of the damages caused stated that the crops have been destroyed and it has created a huge loss, ANI reported.

"“The locals are facing a lot of problems, the roads are waterlogged, bridges have been washed away."" - Pushkar Singh Dhami, Uttarakhand Chief Minister

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also tweeted that he was anguished by the loss of life in the state because of the rains and flood.

I am anguished by the loss of lives due to heavy rainfall in parts of Uttarakhand. May the injured recover soon. Rescue operations are underway to help those affected. I pray for everyone’s safety and well-being. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 19, 2021

(With inputs from ANI)

