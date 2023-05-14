Watch: Architect fends off bike thieves armed with power tools

Mr Derbyshire fends off the moped gang - Ben Derbyshire

An esteemed architect thwarted a gang of moped thieves armed with angle grinders who tried to steal his bicycle from outside a restaurant.

Ben Derbyshire, a former president of the Royal Institute for British Architects (RIBA), wrestled the thieves as they targeted his £2,500 Brompton bike from outside a cafe in Hackney, east London.

Mr Derbyshire, 70, who was RIBA president between 2017 and 2019, successfully fought off the gang despite being cornered and threatened during the encounter, which was captured on video by a bystander.

The 70-year-old can be seen grabbing onto a phone with one hand, and his bike with the other, as the gang in blacked-out helmets attempts to snatch the bike.

I find myself in an altercation with angle-grinder wielding rustlers after my #Brompton. Fended off with the help of son & daughter and the proprietor of El Ganzo!

Lesson 1: In extremis make lots of noise & take loads of pictures.

Lesson 2: Swap Brompton for my tatty old Giant? pic.twitter.com/vm6tIUREp2 — Ben Derbyshire PPRIBA FRSA HonAIA (@ben_derbyshire) May 12, 2023

He is then aided by his son, the owner of the El Ganso Cafe, before the thieves ride off empty-handed.

Mr Derbyshire, who is currently the chair of architecture firm HTA Design, posted the video on Twitter, explaining that he had got in an altercation with “angle-grinder-wielding rustlers”.

Speaking to The Evening Standard, Mr Derbyshire said: “I thought I was in danger. Especially at one point I was rather pinned into position with a lot of bikes in front of me and people behind me and I wasn’t in a position to run away if I wanted to.

“I think what happened was, from their point of view, it all got a bit too complicated so they chickened out.”

He added that the whole incident had left him shaken and depressed.

“I just think that’s depressing and that they should be so aggressive about it. I mean, trying to intimidate me by pushing an angle grinder into my face. That is not on.”

3,803 moped-enabled offences in 2021

The incident comes as the number of incidents in London involving moped gangs has soared in the last decade.

According to Metropolitan Police statistics, there were 3,803 moped-enabled criminal offences in 2021, this is compared to just 365 in 2011.

However, this number has come down in recent years, from the high of 2017, where there were 23,909 incidents.

Last year, the Met announced that it was hunting down a moped and e-bike gang that were behind 100 high-value robberies in the capital.

Research by Cycling Weekly carried out last February, found that there was a bike stolen in London every 16 minutes, with nearly 163,000 stolen between 2017 and 2021. The magazine also revealed that in 98 per cent of cases, victims never saw their bike returned.

