Watch: Apple TV's Finch trailer shows Tom Hanks survive in post-apocalyptic world

Apple TV has released the trailer of the Original film, Finch, starring Tom Hanks.

In Finch, a man, a robot and a dog form an unlikely family in a powerful and moving adventure of one man's quest to ensure that his beloved canine companion will be cared for after he's gone.

Hanks stars as Finch, a robotics engineer and one of the few survivors of a cataclysmic solar event that has left the world a wasteland. But Finch, who has been living in an underground bunker for a decade, has built a world of his own that he shares with his dog, Goodyear. He creates a robot, played by Jones, to watch over Goodyear when he no longer can. As the trio embarks on a perilous journey into a desolate American West, Finch strives to show his creation, who names himself Jeff, the joy and wonder of what it means to be alive.

Their road trip is paved with both challenges and humour, as it's as difficult for Finch to goad Jeff and Goodyear to get along as it is for him to manage the dangers of the new world.

Finch is directed by Emmy winner Miguel Sapochnik, who helmed several pivotal episodes of HBO's Game of Thrones, including the fan-favourite "Battle of the Bastards." It's written by Craig Luck and Ivor Powell. Among the producing team is Robert Zemeckis, who directed Hanks in another solo survival tale, 2000's Cast Away.

Finch will be released on Apple TV+ on 5 November.

Watch the trailer here

