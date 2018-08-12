Watch: A's Outfielder Ramon Laureano Unleashes 321-Foot Throw to Finish Double Play

Athletics centerfielder Ramon Laureano fired one of the most remarkable throws you'll ever see on Saturday evening.

In the third inning, Laureano caught Justin Upton's fly ball on the warning track in left-center field, running 76 feet in 4.4 seconds, according to MLB.com. After making the catch, the rookie took a few steps forward before firing toward first base.

Laureano's throw traveled 321 feet, according to Statcast.

Many of Laureano's teammates were absolutely stunned by the feat.

That catch? Very nice.



But that throw!? ????@Athletics youngster Ramón Laureano corrals the ???? catch and then fires a perfect 321-foot throw to 1B for an UNBELIEVABLE double play! pic.twitter.com/Me7efjWq7v



— #Statcast (@statcast) August 12, 2018

Saturday night marks Laureano's fifth major league game, and his eye-opening play was already his third outfield assist.