Watch Anya Taylor-Joy Transform Into a "Blonde Fairy" for Dior's Holiday Campaign

​Dior just released its Fall/Winter 2022 holiday campaign starring actor Anya-Taylor Joy.

Debuting a pattern designed by Italian artist Pietro Ruffo, the campaign sees Joy transformed into "a radiant host," according to the brand's press release, inviting guests into a wintery chateau. Described as "a blonde fairy," Joy is surrounded by the icons of Miss Dior, J'Adore, Rouge Dior and Sauvage, with the scene dressed in Ruffo's bespoke gold pattern.

"For this project, I imagined myself laying on the grass of the Chateau De La Colle Noire at night, looking toward the north, admiring the constellations around the north star, the little dipper, the giraffe, the lynx, the dragon, Perseus, Cassiopeia... Which seem to dance in the sky," Ruffo explains in a press release. He continues, "Enchanted by this sight, I can smell flowers all around me: violet, angelica, gardenia, jasmine, orange blossom, frangipani, magnolia, the scents of rose and Myrtle - all these aromas illuminated by the constellations, bringing them to new and magical life."

Check out the campaign video below.

In other news, here's how BLACKPINK's Jisoo got ready for Dior's SS23 showcase.