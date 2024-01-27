How to watch Angola vs Namibia: TV channel and live stream for AFCON game today

An Africa Cup of Nations first will take place today when Angola face Namibia in the last-16.

This game kicks off the knockout stage of the 2023 tournament, which is fitting because neither side has ever won a knockout game at AFCON.

Angola were hugely impressive in topping their group and will fancy a deep run into the competition.

Namibia, meanwhile, had never won a Cup of Nations game before beating Tunisia to kick off their campaign and a steady draw with Mali secured their maiden passage to the last-16.

A tantalising showdown with either Nigeria or Cameroon awaits the winner in the quarter-finals.

Where to watch Angola vs Namibia

TV channel: In the UK, the game will be televised live on Sky Sports Football, with kick-off at 5pm GMT.

Live stream: Subscribers can also catch the contest live online via the Sky Go app.

Live blog: You can follow all the action on matchday via Standard Sport’s live blog.