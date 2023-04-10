Assistant referee elbows Andy Robertson - Watch: Andy Robertson 'elbowed in the face' by assistant referee Constantine Hatzidakis

Assistant referee Constantine Hatzidakis has been stood down from matches while he is investigated by the Football Association over his suspected elbow on Liverpool’s Andy Robertson during their Premier League draw with Arsenal.

The Scottish full-back appeared to be struck as he left the pitch at half-time on Sunday after approaching linesman Hatzidakis, with Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp saying the TV evidence “speaks for itself”.

The incident was caught on camera by host broadcaster Sky TV with multiple angles showing Hatzidakis motioning his arm in Robertson’s direction as the pair were in discussion after a feisty first half at Anfield, the official striking the Liverpool player on the jaw.

Professional Game Match Officials Limited (PGMOL), the referees’ body, confirmed on Monday that Hatzidakis will not be involved in any immediate fixtures as experts warn his career is “at risk” if the FA pursues sanctions.

Former FA Cup final referee Keith Hackett says PGMOL may be duty bound to consider his employment status if he faces a ban.

Robertson, the Scottish captain, looked shocked after the incident as he made his complaints to referee Paul Tierney but was promptly shown a yellow card for dissent. His team-mate Mohamed Salah had to pull him away to stop the situation being inflamed. Hatzidakis continued his duties in the second half of the 2-2 draw.

Football is divided over how governing bodies should react. “I don’t think the linesman should be punished at all,” former England full-back Stuart Pearce told TalkSport. “I think you’d have a word with him about his conduct, but I’m not sure it’s the right thing to do to give him an eight-game ban. I think it would be disgraceful to do that.

“You’ve got to bear in mind what happened in the 45 minutes before, because Robertson is playing on that linesman’s side, so he’s made a beeline for him probably because of certain incidents and decisions he wasn’t happy with... I think it’s the perfect opportunity to start backing the officials in the game.”

On Sky TV, the former Manchester United midfielder Roy Keane, sympathised with the assistant referee. “Does Robertson grab the linesman first? I'm not sure, but Robertson's then complaining,” he said.

“He should be more worried about his defending. Do you know what he is, that Robertson? I've watched him a number of times, he is a big baby, that's what that guy is. Just get on with the game and concentrate on defending. He does grab the linesman first.”

However, given the FA is pursuing sterner punishments, with an eight-game ban handed to Fulham's Aleksandar Mitrovic for shoving referee Chris Kavanagh, Hackett acknowledged the authorities face a complex situation with Hatzidakis.

“Employment law may also come into effect here,” he told Telegraph Sport. “Is he guilty of gross misconduct? If that is deemed to be the case, then his career is at risk.”

The incident is without precedent in elite English football but in Mexico last week referee Fernando Hernandez was handed a 12-match ban after kneeing Leon's Lucas Romero in the groin.

PGMOL and the FA are investigating separately. PGMOL said in a statement on Monday: “PGMOL will not be appointing Constantine Hatzidakis to fixtures in any of the competitions it serves whilst the FA investigates the incident involving the assistant referee and Liverpool defender Andrew Robertson at Anfield.”

A full referee’s report is likely to be handed over to authorities on Monday and Robertson and Hatzidakis would be expected to be interviewed this week.

“He should have held his composure,” Hackett added. “Whatever the situation is, as a match official, you cannot react in that way. I was rather surprised because this is a very experienced official that has been in the game a long time. I don't think they can allow this thing to drag on so I would expect, hopefully, a conclusion within seven to 10 days.”

Klopp said during his post-match press conference that he had not seen the incident. “I know it happened. I heard the pictures speak for themselves,” he said. “They [the referees] don’t come to us. If we want something we will have to go to them.”

The Liverpool manager went on to suggest there was more he wished to say about the officials but opted to keep his counsel.

The flashpoint overshadowed a brilliant game, Liverpool recovering from a two-goal deficit and denied victory by a series of superb late saves by Aaron Ramsdale.

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta said: “We started exceptionally well and dominated. We scored the first and then the second and that was the moment to kill the game. Then we conceded just before half-time and it was a different story with a special atmosphere in the stadium. We didn’t continue to play. There was chaos and we had to suffer.

"We relied on big defensive moments with Aaron [Ramsdale]. We could have nicked the game, but looking at two halves it is a fair result.”

The mood inside Anfield changed when Arsenal midfielder Granit Xhaka was involved in an altercation with Trent Alexander-Arnold. Arteta, who roused the Kop in a similar fashion in last season’ fixture, suggested that Salah’s goal just before half-time was the real turning point.

“I don’t know if that was the case,” insisted Arteta on Xhaka’s role. “We had a big chance after that. At 3-0 the crowd would not be so excited. The lesson is to stick to what we were doing in the first half. If we do that we will win a lot of games.”

Asked where it leaves the title race, Arteta added: “We have responded for 31 games. Every single day is a test. Now we prepare to play West Ham.”

Liverpool are 12 points from a Champions League place, their chances of catching the top four virtually over.

But Klopp took comfort from his side matching the level of a title-chasing opponent.

“The question I have in my mind is how do we not win this game,” he said.

“It is another step in the right direction. We reacted well and did not fall apart. It is not okay to be 2-0 down but we looked better and more ready to fight back. At least a point is okay.

“We lack consistency and confidence because we did not have enough positive moments. We have these ups and downs in games and over the season. Consistency is something we had for six or seven years but not this year.

“We have been always trying to catch up with ourselves. In general, that is what we have lacked. We did what we had to do today to help create an atmosphere in the stadium. That was because of how we played.”

Salah missed his second consecutive penalty for Liverpool, which may mean he is relieved of spot-kick duties.

“That’s something we will talk about,” said Klopp.