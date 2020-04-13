Watch Andrea Bocelli Sing a Stunning Rendition of 'Amazing Grace' Live from Italy on Easter Sunday

Legendary tenor Andrea Bocelli celebrated Easter Sunday with a special performance at Italy’s Duomo di Milano that was livestreamed all over the world.

“On the day in which we celebrate the trust in a life that triumphs, I’m honored and happy to answer ‘Si’ to the invitation of the City and the Duomo of Milan,” Bocelli says in the video’s introduction.

Bocelli’s native Italy, one of the hardest hit countries by the novel coronavirus, is finally seeing a reduced number of deaths related to the disease. Bloomberg reports the country has seen the fewest number of deaths from COVID-19 since March 19.

A Pasqua celebra la Vita con ABF! ❤️

Abbiamo donato 4 respiratori, un reparto di 30 letti, nella volontà di raggiungere sempre più reparti, per offrire il nostro contributo. Unisciti a noi, dona opportunità e speranza su https://t.co/veJgLLl6tK!@AndreaBocelli @Veronica_Berti_ pic.twitter.com/27QRGDl8ic

— A.Bocelli Foundation (@abfoundation) April 11, 2020

The opera star sang five moving numbers as part of his “Music for Hope” concert with the hope of unifying the world during a time of global crisis. They included: “Sancta Maria,” “Domine Deus,” “Panis Angelicu,” “Ave Maria” and “Amazing Grace” for the finale.

Watch his full performance above.

