Watch Amanda Nunes lay out Holly Holm with a head kick (UFC 245 free fight)

Amanda Nunes kicks Holly Holm to the face UFC 239

Widely regarded as the top female fighter in the world, UFC double-champ Amanda Nunes is gearing up for the next defense of her bantamweight belt when she faces Germaine de Randamie at UFC 245 on Dec. 14 in Las Vegas.

Ahead of UFC 245, take a look back at Nunes's show-stopping knockout of Holly Holm at UFC 239 in July 2019.

Nunes vs. de Randamie is part of a tripleheader championship bill that headlines UFC 245.

