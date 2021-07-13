Watch Alec Baldwin Sing Whitney Houston with Carmen, 7½, During 'Father-Daughter Movie Night'

Alec Baldwin

Roy Rochlin/FilmMagic Alec Baldwin

Alec Baldwin had an adorable duet with his daughter.

On Monday, The Boss Baby: Family Business actor's wife Hilaria Baldwin shared a video on Instagram of Alec, 63, cozy with their eldest child Carmen Gabriela, 7½, while watching a tablet for "father-daughter movie night." The pair sang along to the Whitney Houston song "I Wanna Dance with Somebody (Who Loves Me)," going for the high notes.

"Came out of the bath last night to this…father+daughter movie night 💕😭. In case you need a lift, here you go 🤍," wrote Hilaria in the caption.

Alec shares six kids with Hilaria: daughters Carmen and María Lucía Victoria, 4 months, plus sons Rafael Thomas, 6, Leonardo Ángel Charles, 4½, Romeo Alejandro David, 3, and Eduardo "Edu" Pao Lucas, 10 months. He is also dad to 25-year-old daughter Ireland Baldwin.

Want to get the biggest stories from PEOPLE every weekday? Subscribe to our new podcast, PEOPLE Every Day, to get the essential celebrity, entertainment and human interest news stories Monday through Friday.

RELATED: Hilaria Baldwin Honors Alec on Father's Day: 'Lucky to Have You Through the Good and the Hard'

Over the weekend, Alec shared a video of Hilaria dancing while holding baby Edu, writing, "This house has a lot of people in it. All of them, in their own way, funny, weird, joyful…"

He also recently shared a photo of Carmen on Instagram, writing that "today she shared that she intends to be an actress-singer-dancer-model-magician-lawyer. I worship this kid."

Last week, Hilaria faced backlash when the 37-year-old mom of six shared a lengthy post about what she calls her "fluid" cultural expression, seven months after a controversy over her background first unfolded. That came after she apologized for not being "more clear" about her cultural background.