Watch Aldi's Christmas advert starring Kevin the Carrot

Aldi

Aldi has unveiled its 2023 Christmas advert featuring Kevin the Carrot for the eighth consecutive year – inspired by the hit 2005 movie, Charlie and the Chocolate Factory.

Paying a visit to William Conker's Magical Christmas Factory, the ad opens with five lucky winners excitedly waiting to enter. Accompanied by Grate Grandpa, Kevin tours the factory, encountering all sorts of mischievous characters on the way.

Similar to the popular film, Kevin is joined by 'Plumty-Dumptys', a 'Spoilt Little Sprout', 'Greedy, Gluttonous Grape' and a 'Naughty Green Kiwi'. All of the characters land themselves in bother, but Kevin is the last carrot standing and wins the final prize: the cheese to the factory.

The ad ends with Kevin asking the question: 'Can I share my good fortune with everyone?'. It then concludes with the closing message, 'Seasonal goodwill was truly in the air as Christmas is a time that's sweeter when you share'.

We then see some cheerful characters from previous adverts making an appearance, including Ebanana Scrooge and Marcus Raddishford.

Aldi

'Christmas is made magical by coming together and sharing the joy of celebration even in tough times- just like Kevin wants to with his Christmas wish,' says Jemma Townsend, Marketing Director at Aldi UK.

'It wouldn't be the festive season without Kevin the Carrot on our TV screens; we know our shoppers will love seeing him getting into the Christmas spirit as we welcome him back for his eighth year with us.'

Aldi

• Take a look at all the Christmas adverts as they are released here.

Follow House Beautiful on TikTok and Instagram.



Recap Aldi's 2022 Christmas advert

Aldi's 2022 Christmas advert was inspired by the popular Christmas film, Home Alone. After missing his flight to Paris, Kevin returns home alone and watches the big game on TV, but is distracted when he hears heavy footsteps of an unknown intruder on the roof.



Kevin is forced to devise a plan to deter the uninvited guest and embarks on a series of incident-packed exchanges between himself and the unexpected 'intruder', culminating in a finale where all is revealed. It's Santa, of course.

Story continues

Recap Aldi's 2021 Christmas advert



Aldi's 2021 Christmas advert was inspired by Charles Dickens' A Christmas Carol. The Dickensian-style advert followed the story of a Christmas loathing banana named Ebanana Scrooge. Much like the traditional book, the animated story saw Ebanana receive a visit from Kevin (the 'spirit of Christmas') who took him on a magical journey.

• Take a look at all the Christmas adverts as they are released here.

Follow House Beautiful on Instagram.



You Might Also Like