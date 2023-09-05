US Open Quarterfinals 2023: How to watch the Alcaraz vs. Zverev match

Spain's Carlos Alcaraz plays Germany's Alexander Zverev tomorrow in the US Open Quarterfinals. (AP Photo/Manu Fernandez)

The last Grand Slam of the season is now well into the Quarterfinals. While there have been some major upsets in the women's competition with last year's defending champion Iga Swiatek, No. 3 seed Jessica Pegula and No. 5 seed Ons Jabeur all getting knocked out of the competition before the Quarterfinals, rivals Novak Djokovic and 2022 defending champion Carlos Alcaraz remain on track to meet in the US Open Finals. Up next, Alcaraz will face Germany's Alexander Zverev on the court in Arthur Ashe Stadium. Here’s how you can catch Carlos Alcaraz's next match, plus the rest of the action on the court during the 2023 US Open.

How to watch Alcaraz vs. Zverev in the US Open:

Watch ESPN, ESPN2, ABC and the Tennis Channel Fubo Elite $85 at Fubo

Get ESPN, ESPN2, ABC and get ESPN+ Hulu + Live TV $70 at Hulu

Stream Australia's free US Open coverage ExpressVPN $7 at ExpressVPN

Date: Wednesday, September 6, 2023

Time: TBD, after Marketa Vondrousova vs. Madison Keys at 7 p.m. ET.

Location: Arthur Ashe Stadium

TV channel: ESPN

Streaming: Fubo, Hulu + Live TV, VPN

When is Carlos Alcaraz's next match?

Alcaraz faces German player Alexander Zverev in the US Open Quarterfinals tomorrow night, time TBD following the women's singles Quarterfinals match between Keys and Vondrousova.

Where to watch Alcaraz vs. Zverev

The Alcaraz vs. Zverev match will air on ESPN. Notably, the match in Arthur Ashe Stadium will not be livestreamed on ESPN+, so if you want to tune in, you'll either need access to ESPN or a VPN.

How to watch Alcaraz vs. Zverev

(Photo: Fubo) Watch ESPN, ESPN2, ABC and the Tennis Channel Fubo Elite Fubo TV’s Elite tier gives you access to ESPN, ESPN2, ABC and the Tennis Channel, along with 200+ more live channels. At $85 per month, the live TV streaming service is definitely the priciest option on this list, but still leaves you with major savings compared to a traditional cable package, and is also our top pick for watching NFL this season. So if you're a sports fan looking for one simple subscription, Fubo might be it for you. Fubo subscribers also get 1000 hours of cloud DVR storage. The platform offers a 7-day free trial period, so you can stream the start of the US Open totally free. $85 at Fubo

How to watch US Open tennis for free (sort of):

While ESPN is a pricey cable channel, US Open coverage will air free in Australia (9Now) and New Zealand (TVNZ+). Even if you're based in the US, you can access free US Open livestream coverage with the help of a VPN.

(Photo: ExpressVPN) Stream from anywhere ExpressVPN ExpressVPN ExpressVPN offers “internet without borders,” meaning you can tune into Australian or New Zealand US Open livestreams this month as opposed to paying for ESPN or ESPN+ for US coverage of the tennis tournament. All you'll need to do is sign up for ExpressVPN, change your server location to Australia or New Zealand, and then find the free US Open livestreams for 9Now or TVNZ+. ExpressVPN’s added protection, speed and range of location options makes it an excellent choice for first-time VPN users looking to stretch their streaming abilities, plus, it's Endgadget's top pick for the best streaming VPN. New users can save 49% when they sign up for ExpressVPN’s 12-month subscription. Plus, the service offers a 30-day money-back guarantee, in case you're nervous about trying a VPN. $7 at ExpressVPN

US Open 2023 full broadcast schedule:

Here is what time US Open matches start, what time you can start streaming them and what channels you’ll need to watch every tennis match.

Tuesday, September 5

Live at the US Open: 10 a.m. - 11 a.m. (Tennis Channel)

Doubles/Junior/Wheelchair: 11 a.m. - 9 p.m. (ESPN+)

Men's & Women's Quarterfinals: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m. (ESPN/ESPN Deportes)

Primetime at the US Open: Quarterfinals: 7 p.m. - 11 p.m. (ESPN/ESPN Deportes)

Wednesday, September 6

Live at the US Open: 10 a.m. - 11 a.m. (Tennis Channel)

Doubles/Junior/Wheelchair: 11 a.m. - 9 p.m. (ESPN+)

Men's & Women's Quarterfinals: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m. (ESPN/ESPN Deportes)

Primetime at the US Open: Quarterfinals: 7 p.m. - 11 p.m. (ESPN/ESPN Deportes)

Thursday, September 7

Doubles/Junior/Wheelchair: 12 p.m. - 9 p.m. (ESPN+)

Women's Singles Semifinals: 7 p.m. - 11 p.m. (ESPN/ESPN Deportes/ESPN Plus)

Friday, September 8

Junior / Wheelchair: 12 p.m. - 9 p.m. (ESPN+)

Men's Doubles Final: 12 p.m. - 2 p.m. (ESPN2)

Men's Singles Semifinals #1: 3 p.m. - 6 p.m. (ESPN / ESPN Deportes / ESPN+)

Men's Singles Semifinals #2: 7 p.m.-10 p.m. (ESPN / ESPN Deportes / ESPN+)

Saturday, September 9

Mixed Doubles Final: 12 p.m. - 2 p.m. (ESPN3)

Junior / Wheelchair: 12 p.m. - 9 p.m. (ESPN+)

Women's Singles Final: 4 p.m. - 7 p.m. (ESPN / ESPN Deportes / ESPN+)

Live at the US Open: 7 p.m. - 8 p.m. (Tennis Channel)

Sunday, September 10

Wheelchair: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m. (ESPN+)

Women's Doubles Final: 1 p.m. - 3 p.m. (ESPN)

Men's Final Preview Show: 3 p.m. - 4 p.m. (ESPN / ESPN Deportes / ESPN+)

Men's Singles Final: 4 p.m. - 7 p.m. (ESPN / ESPN Deportes / ESPN+)

Live at the US Open: 7 p.m. - 8 p.m. (Tennis Channel)

Every way to stream the US Open in 2023:

Stream free US Open coverage ExpressVPN $7 at ExpressVPN

Stream US Open coverage ESPN+ $10 at ESPN

Watch ESPN, ESPN2, ABC and get ESPN+ Hulu + Live TV $70 at Hulu

Watch ESPN, ESPN2, ABC and the Tennis Channel Fubo Elite $85 at Fubo