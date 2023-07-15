How to watch Alcaraz vs Djokovic FOR FREE: TV channel, live stream and UK start time for Wimbledon final

Wimbledon has the finale that most expected and wanted as Carlos Alcaraz and Novak Djokovic meet in what should be a thrilling men’s singles final on Sunday afternoon.

There was plenty of enthusiasm a month ago when the best two players in the world faced off at the French Open, but that semi-final clash failed to live up to expectations as Alcaraz cramped up and managed just two games across the final two sets.

The Spaniard, top seed at Wimbledon, will hope nerves do not hamper him this time, as he goes in search of a first Wimbledon title, in just his fourth grass-court tournament.

He faces the ultimate test though, with Djokovic unbeaten on Centre Court since losing to Andy Murray in the 2013 final. The seven-time champion swept aside Jannik Sinner in the last four and knows victory will see his bid for the calendar Grand Slam continue to a final leg at the US Open later this summer.

How to watch Alcaraz vs Djokovic

TV channel: The Wimbledon final will be broadcast live in the UK free-to-air on BBC One, with coverage scheduled to get underway at 1pm BST. Alcaraz and Djokovic will walk onto Centre Court at 2pm.

Live stream: The men’s singles final, as well as tennis from across the courts at Wimbledon, can be enjoyed live online via the BBC iPlayer and BBC Sport website.

