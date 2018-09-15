How to Watch Alabama vs. Ole Miss: Live Stream, TV Channel, Game Time

The Ole Miss Rebels will host the top-ranked Crimson Tide in a Saturday night SEC showdown.

The Rebels boast the country's best receiving corps as evidenced by the 123 points Ole Miss's offense has scored in the first two weeks. Ole Miss started the season with a 47–27 win over Texas Tech and then a 76–41 win against Southern Illinois.

Alabama's highly touted secondary will serve as the Rebels toughest test of 2018 so far. Alabama opened the year with a 51–14 win against Louisville and then beat Arkansas State 57–7.

Both teams are 2-0 on the season.

Next three games:

Ole Miss: vs. Kent State (9/22), at LSU (9/29), vs. Louisiana-Monroe (10/6)

Alabama: vs. Texas A&M (9/22), vs. Louisiana-Lafayette (9/29), at Arkansas (10/6)