Watch the aftermath of a deadly explosion at a luxury hotel in Havana

Video and images surfaced Friday showing the aftermath of an explosion that destroyed a luxury five-star hotel in Havana that left at least eight people dead and more than a dozen others injured.

Photos of the extensive damage show parts of Hotel Saratoga missing its walls and windows, with debris scattered along the ground. A store on the ground floor was reduced to rubble. One photo shows three cars, two that appear to be taxis, that were struck by falling debris. One of the taxi’s is partially buried in the rubble.

Debris is scattered after an explosion destroyed the Hotel Saratoga, in Havana, Cuba May 6, 2022. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

In one video posted online, plumes of thick smoke can be seen around the hotel, quickly covering the street in front.

Los segundos después de la explosión en el hotel Saratoga, en La Habana, Cuba.#DestinoCuba pic.twitter.com/UlmS9lT1dq — Cubanet (@CubanetNoticias) May 6, 2022

“Ay, Dios mío!” a woman can be heard saying in the video. That means “Oh My God.”

Another video shows people walking around the area of the destroyed hotel, which is surrounded by police tape, as search-and-rescue operations continue.

The hotel is still standing. Based on the preliminary investigation, it appears it was a gas explosion. So far, at least 30 people are injured and eight are dead, according to the President’s Office.