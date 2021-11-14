How to Watch ‘Adele One Night Only': Is the Concert Special Streaming?

Soulful singer Adele has been everywhere these days. She went on Instagram Live to answer questions and give hints about her upcoming album “30.” She also appeared in a Vogue 73 questions video segment, and a British Vogue clip where she blind taste-tested British food. And now, she’s preparing to launch her new album with an assist from a TV special called “Adele: One Night Only,” followed by a sit-down interview with Oprah Winfrey. But where can you watch it, and is it available on streaming? We answer below.

When Does “Adele One Night Only” Air?

After releasing the single “Easy on Me,” which broke a Spotify streaming record, Adele confirmed that her fourth album, “30,” will drop on Friday Nov. 19. On top of this, she quietly filmed a whole concert full of catalog staples and upcoming songs from “30” at the Griffith Observatory in Los Angeles. And her sit-down interview was conducted in Winfrey’s own rose garden. The L.A. concert and Winfrey interview will make up “Adele One Night Only,” which airs Sunday, Nov. 14 from 8:30-10:30 p.m. ET and 8-10 p.m. PT on CBS.

Is “Adele One Night Only” Streaming?

The “Rolling in the Deep” songstress’ concert special and interview will be available to stream on Paramount+. It will be available to stream at 8:30 p.m. ET. Paramount+ offers a 7-day free trial before committing to a paid subscription service. The subscription offers range from Essential, which costs $4.99 a month and has advertisements, to Premium, which costs $9.99 a month and has no ads unless you are watching live TV.

What Songs Will Adele Sing in the Concert Special?

Adele will perform “Hello,” “Easy On Me,” “Skyfall,” “I Drink Wine,” “Someone Like You,” “When We Were Young,” “Make You Feel My Love,” “Hold On,” “Rolling In The Deep” and “Love Is a Game,” CBS revealed earlier this week.

What Are the Details of Adele’s New Album? Is There a Track List?

Story continues

The track list for “30” leaked earlier this month. There will be 12 songs, including “Easy on Me.” They are:

1. Strangers by Nature

2. Easy on Me

3. My Little Love

4. Cry Your Heart Out

5. Oh My God

6. Can I Get It

7. I Drink Wine

8. All Night Parking (With Erroll Garner) Interlude

9. Woman Like Me

10. Hold On

11. To Be Loved

12. Love Is a Game

There are also three bonus tracks on the Target Deluxe Edition: “Wild Wild West,” “Can’t Be Together” and “Easy on Me (with Chris Stapleton).”