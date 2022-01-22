Watch Adele fans sing her songs in Las Vegas following canceled concerts

Melissa Ruggieri, USA TODAY
·3 min read

LAS VEGAS – Many of Adele’s fans seemed ready to call it “Water Under the Bridge,” even after the songstress left thousands angered and disappointed after the last-minute cancelation of her Las Vegas residency.

On Friday evening, instead of preparing to enter The Colosseum at Caesars Palace for Adele’s much-ballyhooed arrival, packs of fans waited in line at the just-opened Weekends with Adele merchandise store adjacent to the venue.

An apology from the singer – “I’m so upset to not be with you tonight,” it began - was written on a mirrored wall inside the store, telling fans to “please hang out and look at the outfits, take pics of anything you want.”

Adele isn't a pop star because she's hip. It's because she's sincere

Merchandise at the store next to The Colosseum at Caesars Palace, where Adele was supposed to perform a residency.
Merchandise at the store next to The Colosseum at Caesars Palace, where Adele was supposed to perform a residency.

Late Thursday afternoon, Adele abruptly announced the postponement of her shows, which were set to play the Colosseum every weekend through April.

She took to social media to post a tearful video.

"I'm so sorry, but my show ain't ready. We’ve tried absolutely everything that we can to put it together in time and for it to be good enough for you, but we’ve been absolutely destroyed by delivery delays and COVID – half my crew are down with COVID, they still are – and it’s been impossible to finish the show…I can’t give you what I have right now."

So while the devoted were robbed of the opportunity to witness Adele’s vocal prowess in person, they could drop $75 on a bottle of Cloudy Bay Pinot Noir branded with her name (“It’s her favorite,” a clerk noted), $90 on a hoodie bearing “Adele 30” – a nod to her current album – or $50 on a T-shirt.

A nod to Adele&#39;s new song, &quot;I Drink Wine,&quot; inside the merchandise store at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace.
A nod to Adele's new song, "I Drink Wine," inside the merchandise store at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace.

Some who perused the store’s wares were pulled aside by members of Adele’s team, who called the singer to FaceTime for a few minutes.

Amiah Shaw, 19, of San Francisco, was one of the randomly selected and chatted with Adele, who said she was back home in Los Angeles, for about five minutes.

“She apologized about the show,” Shaw said. “I understood why she had to cancel – health comes first. But (the video call) made my year.”

Fans who showed their concert ticket at the merchandise store – for any show during the run – received a tote bag bearing an Adele T-shirt, magnets and specialty keychain. The boutique will continue to offer ticketholders the apology swag.

Those who still clamored for the chance to sing the “Easy on Me” superstar’s biggest hits decided to host their own singalong on the steps of the Colosseum.

At 8 p.m., when attendees would have been in their seats awaiting the start of the show, a couple of dozen diehards circled the steps of the Colosseum and broke into a few Adele songs, including a spirited rendition of “Rolling in the Deep.”

Jennifer Strotman, 39, traveled to Adele’s Wembley Stadium concert in 2017 – which was also postponed. A group of fans in attendance started to croon Adele’s songs in solidarity, so Strotman wanted to organize a similar gathering in Las Vegas.

“We’re doing it out of love and respect,” Strotman said. And even though she traveled from Denver and was again denied a live Adele experience, her fandom is unbowed.

“She did the right thing by not pushing forward with the show. We love her and she’s remorseful,” Strotman said. “When she reschedules, we’ll be there.”

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Adele's canceled Las Vegas concerts brought fans out to sing her songs

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Former NHLer Reid Boucher erased from his OHL team's record books

    Reid Boucher recently pleaded guilty to third-degree criminal sexual conduct against a minor for an incident involving a 12-year-old girl in 2011.

  • Notorious NHL tough guy Tom Wilson destroys Bruins player with massive hit

    Tom Wilson threw a huge body check on Anton Blidh, knocking the Bruins forward out of Thursday's game.

  • Owen Power leads crop of young stars expected to boost Canada's men's Olympic hockey team

    In a world without the Omicron variant tearing through the National Hockey League, Vegas Golden Knights defenceman Alex Pietrangelo would anchor the blue line for the Canadian men's hockey team at the 2022 Winter Games. Instead, Canadian hockey fans can look forward to seeing "the next Alex Pietrangelo" — NCAA rearguard Owen Power — with the Maple Leaf on his chest and gold on the line at the Beijing Games. Power, like Pietrangelo, is blessed with elite vision, size and mobility. Power, like Pie

  • NBC will not send announcers to Beijing for Winter Games

    NBC will not be sending its announcers and most hosts to the Beijing Olympics due to continued concerns about rising COVID-19 cases worldwide and China's strict policy about those who test positive. “Something significant has changed virtually every day for the last three months, forcing us to adjust our plan numerous times. And I expect that to continue as well as the challenge of doing the Olympics,” said Molly Solomon, the head of NBC's Olympics production unit. “With COVID’s changing conditi

  • Capacity limits for Ontario sports teams still over a month away

    TORONTO — Ontario's plans to ease COVID-19 restrictions won't have any immediate impact on fan capacity for hockey and basketball teams operating in the province. The Ontario government announced today that some indoor venues, including movie theatres and gyms, will be able to operate at 50 per cent capacity starting Jan. 31. However, large sports arenas and concert venues will be only allowed 500 people or half capacity, whichever is lower, until Feb. 21. Ontario Premier Doug Ford said at a pre

  • Coyotes send Canadiens to 6th straight loss, 5-2

    GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Nick Schmaltz and Johan Larsson each had a goal and an assist, and the Arizona Coyotes stretched the Montreal Canadiens' losing streak to six games with a 5-2 win on Monday. Montreal’s first trip to Arizona since 2019 pitted the two teams at the bottom of the NHL standings and the league's two lowest-scoring teams. The teams combined for six goals in the first two periods before shutting each other down in the third. Travis Boyd and Janis Moser also scored for the Coyotes,

  • Bills enjoy safeties in numbers with Hyde and Poyer

    ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Coming off the excitement of a playoff win, while focused on prepping to interview for the Miami Dolphins’ head coaching vacancy, Bills defensive coordinator Leslie Frazier couldn’t leave his office before sending a congratulatory text to safety Micah Hyde early Sunday morning. For all the emotions he was juggling, Frazier’s mind kept coming back to Hyde’s leaping over-the-shoulder interception of Mac Jones’ pass intended for Nelson Agholor in the end zone to snuff out

  • Overcoming obstacles, US figure skaters ready for Beijing

    Kaitlin Hawayek spent last summer dealing with a concussion that she got in practice, unsure of when she would be able to join ice dance partner Jean-Luc Baker on the rink again to prepare for the Beijing Olympics. Ashley Cain-Gribble spent time in the hospital with COVID-19, an illness that left her with long-term asthma. They are just two of the figure skaters in the American contingent headed to the Winter Games next month who have had to overcome obstacles — mostly illness and injury — to co

  • Timo Meier scores 5 goals for Sharks in 6-2 win over Kings

    SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Timo Meier set a San Jose franchise record with five goals on Monday, and the Sharks used a huge first period to beat the Los Angeles Kings 6-2. Meier, a sixth-year winger who made his first All-Star team this season, had a hat trick before the first period even ended. He scored his fourth goal less than two minutes into the second period and broke the Sharks’ record with his fifth just 27 seconds before the second intermission. Meier had a chance for his sixth goal midwa

  • Blues legend Chris Pronger celebrates jersey retirement by chugging beer

    Chris Pronger celebrated his jersey retirement by crushing a cold one at the podium.

  • Larkin scores 2 in Red Wings' 3-2 OT win over Sabres

    BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Dylan Larkin scored the tying goal in regulation and notched the game-winner 2:07 into overtime to give the Detroit Red Wings a 3-2 comeback win over the Buffalo Sabres on Monday before a sparse crowd in snowbound western New York. “Very satisfying,” Larkin said. “It’s real nice to get this one done in overtime.” Vladislav Namestnikov added a short-handed goal for the Red Wings, who swept Buffalo in a home-and-home series to snap an 0-4-2 skid on the road and improve to 4-4-

  • Draisaitl's exchange with Oilers reporter captivates, divides hockey world

    Oilers star Leon Draisaitl and beat writer Jim Matheson's "pissy" exchange brought a plethora of perspectives from NHL media, fans and former players.

  • Healthy Titans RB Henry will see banged-up Bengals D-line

    CINCINNATI (AP) — If Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry returns for the playoffs Saturday, he'll be running into a Cincinnati Bengals defensive line that is already banged up. The Bengals had been relatively healthy until last week in the first-round playoff win over the Las Vegas Raiders. Stalwart defensive tackle Larry Ogunjobi suffered a foot injury that will sideline him for the rest of the playoffs. Edge rusher Trey Hendrickson, the team's sacks leader, was shaken up last week and

  • AP Was There: Jordan scores 63 in double OT loss to Celtics

    Michael Jordan scores 63 points in a 135-131 double-overtime playoff loss to the Boston Celtics. Jordan broke records held by Elgin Baylor, Bob Cousy and Wilt Chamberlain. But Jordan couldn’t stop Boston from making its own bit of history. The Celtics tied a single-season league record of 33 consecutive home victories, including playoffs, set by the Minneapolis Lakers in 1949-50. Boston wound up sweeping the playoff series in three games. The Associated Press is republishing verbatim the story o

  • Kilde extends WCup downhill dominance with Kitzbühel win

    KITZBÜHEL, Austria — When Aleksander Aamodt Kilde flipped through the photos on his phone Friday, just hours before one of the main World Cup downhills of the season, he got a dramatic reminder of his situation a year ago. The Norwegian skier saw himself leaning on crutches on the balcony of his apartment in Innsbruck, Austria, days after surgery on a ruptured ACL in his right knee. “It’s quite a big difference now," said Kilde after winning Friday's downhill. “It’s always been a dream for me to

  • Canadiens GM Hughes thrilled to start building winning franchise in his hometown

    MONTREAL — On a stage laid out directly onto the Bell Centre ice, the Montreal Canadiens introduced newly hired general manager Kent Hughes on Wednesday afternoon. The Beaconsfield, Que. native signed a five-year deal to team up with executive vice president of hockey operations Jeff Gorton and become the 18th GM in Habs history. The former sports agent is leaving behind his firm Quartexx Management, which he joined in 2016, in help end the struggles of his hometown hockey team and build a winne

  • ESPN will not send reporters to Beijing Olympics

    BRISTOL, Conn. (AP) — ESPN has joined the increasing number of media companies that will not be sending reporters to next month's Beijing Olympics due to continued concerns about rising COVID-19 cases worldwide and China’s strict policy about those who test positive. Executive Vice President Norby Williamson, who is in charge of ESPN's event and studio productions, said in a statement that the network had planned to send four reporters to China but they will now join a larger group covering the

  • Capacity limits for Ontario sports teams still over a month away

    TORONTO — Ontario's plans to ease COVID-19 restrictions won't have any immediate impact on fan capacity for hockey and basketball teams operating in the province. The Ontario government announced today that some indoor venues, including movie theatres and gyms, will be able to operate at 50 per cent capacity starting Jan. 31. However, large sports arenas and concert venues will be only allowed 500 people or half capacity, whichever is lower, until Feb. 21. Ontario Premier Doug Ford said at a pre

  • Marchand fires back at Trocheck's 'rat' comment, then deletes Instagram post

    “This is like comparing a Lambo to a Prius,” Marchand wrote in a since-deleted Instagram post.

  • Anunoby, Siakam & Barnes telepathy key to Raptors' success

    The Toronto Raptors' big-ball philosophy has been largely successful this season. When it comes to their offence, the trio of OG Anunoby, Pascal Siakam and Scottie Barnes executing in their mismatch hunting is vital to unlocking the Raptors' offence.