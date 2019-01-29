How to Watch AC Milan vs. Napoli: Coppa Italia Live Stream, Time

AC Milan hosts Napoli in the Coppa Italia quarterfinals on Tuesday. This quarterfinal will be a rematch of Saturday's Serie A fixture between the two teams, which ended 0-0.

AC Milan, the defending Coppa Italia runner-up, advanced to the quarterfinal stage with a 2-0 win over Sampdoria after extra time. Napoli dispatched Sassuolo 2-0 to reach this round. AC Milan will likely start new forward Krzysztof Pi?tek, the young prospect Milan signed from Genoa to replace Gonzalo Higuaín. Napoli manager Carlo Ancelotti will also likely make use of a full squad and play Marek Hamšík and Allan, who sat out Saturday's match between the two teams.

Here's how to watch the match:

Time: 2:45 p.m. ET

TV: None in the USA

Live Stream: You can watch the match live via ESPN+ and the WatchESPN app.