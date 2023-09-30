How to Watch 70+ Channels of Live TV For Free With Philo

Good news! Your favorite TV shows will soon return. Here’s how you can watch over 70 live TV channels with a Philo free trial or a $25/month subscription.

Philo Free Trial: How to Get 7 Days Free, $25/Month Deal, Bundles

Philo

$25/month

Buy Now

Free Trial : Seven days

Price : $25/month

Device Availability : Amazon Fire Tablet, Amazon Fire TV, Android, Android TV, Apple TV, Chrome, Firefox, iOS, Roku, Safari, Samsung TV (Get the full device details.)

Channel Lineup : A&E, AccuWeather, AMC, American Heroes Channel, Animal Planet, AspireTV, AXS TV, BBC America, BBC World News, BET, BET Her, Catchy Comedy, Cleo TV, CMT, Comedy Central, Cooking Channel, Crime + Investigation, Deck the Hallmark, Destination America, Discovery Channel, Comet, Disney Channel, Discovery Family, Discovery Life, FETV, Food Network, FYI, Game Show Network, Get, Great American Family, Great American Living, Hallmark Channel, Hallmark Drama, Hallmark Murders & Mysteries, Heroes & Icons, HGTV, History Channel, IFC, INSP, Investigation Discovery, Law & Crime, Lifetime, LMN, Logo, Magnolia Network, MeTV, MotorTrend, MTV, MTV Classic, MTV Live, MTV2, Nick Jr., Nickelodeon, Nicktoons, OWN, Paramount Network, Pop TV, Revolt, Science Channel, Smithsonian Channel, Start TV, Story Television, Sundance TV, Tastemade, Teen Nick, TLC, Travel Channel, TV Land, TV One, UPtv, VH1, Vice, We TV

Additional Free Channels : The Bob Ross Channel, Cheddar News, Chicken Soup for the Soul, Comedy Dynamics, Cowboy Way Channel, Crackle, Drag Race Universe, Fail Army, Gusto TV, Infast, InTrouble, InWonder, Kin, Outside, People Are Awesome, The Pet Collective, Players TV, Pocket Watch, Retro Crush, Revry, Ryan & Friends, Scream Box TV, USA Today, Vevo ’80s, Vevo ’90s, Vevo Country, Vevo Hip-Hop, Vevo Pop

Add-ons: Starz, Starz Encore, Starz Kids & Family, MGM+, MGM+ Hits, MGM+ Marquee, Fandor, FMC, HDNet Movies, Reelz, Sony Movies

$25/month

Buy Now

What Is Philo?

Philo is a live TV streaming service that offers over 70 channels of live TV for just $25/month. It’s a much cheaper alternative to other services including YouTube TV, Hulu + Live TV and Sling. If you’re a fan of AMC, Hallmark, Lifetime, MTV and TV Land, then Philo is the live TV streaming service for you. You get all of those channels and more, with the ability to upgrade with premium add-ons like Starz and MGM+. More good news? There are no contracts required so you can cancel your Philo subscription anytime.

Story continues

More from TVLine

Philo allows users to create up to 10 profiles and you can stream on three devices at a time. You also have access to unlimited DVR space, meaning you can record endless live or future TV series and movies. Want to sign up for Philo? Keep scrolling for how to claim a seven-day Philo free trial.

How to Get a Philo Free Trial

Right now, Philo is offering new users a seven-day free trial. You can test out the live TV streaming servi , or weigh it against its competitors before fully committing to a $25/month subscription. But keep in mind, you can cancel a subscription whenever it’s best for you if you do decide to keep your Philo plan.

How to Sign Up for Philo Free Trial

Signing up for Philo is quick and easy. Here are step-by-step instructions for claiming the Philo free trial:

Go to the Philo website Click the green “Start your 7-day free trial” button Enter email or phone number Enter a sign-up code sent to your email or phone number Choose your add-ons (optional) Enter payment information Start your Philo free trial!

$0

Buy Now

Best Philo Deals, Offers, Promo Codes

Right now, the $25/month Philo deal is the best live TV streaming offer. The seven-day free trial is the best offer for watching Philo for free.

(If you sign up for a service through our links, TVLine may earn a commission.)

Best of TVLine

Get more from TVLine.com : Follow us on Twitter , Facebook , Newsletter

Click here to read the full article.